Nathan Chen takes big lead at Skate America

Nathan Chen performs in the men's short program at Skate America on Friday in Everett, Washington. Chen holds a commanding lead with 90.58 points. | JOE NICHOLSON / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

EVERETT, WASHINGTON – Defending champ Nathan Chen, who is back competing for the first time since being crowned world champion, seized the early lead after the men’s short program at Skate America, the season’s first Grand Prix event, on Friday.

Chen earned 90.58 points to finish well ahead of Czech Michal Brezina (82.09) and Julian Yee of Malaysia (81.52).

Chen attempted one quadruple jump and wobbled out of a couple other jumps, including a quad flip to lead by 8.49 points. But he takes a substantial lead into Saturday’s free skate at Angel of the Winds Arena.

