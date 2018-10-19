Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso fastest in first practice for Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso participates in the first practice session for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

MOTEGI, TOCHIGI PREF. – Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the fastest time in Friday’s practice for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan.

Dovizioso had a time of 1 minute, 45.358 seconds at Twin Ring Motegi, 0.105 ahead of Honda rider Cal Crutchlow. Johann Zarco was third-fastest on a Yamaha.

Marc Marquez, who has a chance to clinch the MotoGP championship in Sunday’s race, was fourth in the morning practice and did not set a time in the afternoon session when rain began to fall.

Marquez sealed the 2014 and 2016 MotoGP titles at the Motegi circuit and has a 77-point lead over Dovizioso heading into Sunday’s race.

After a brief outing in the first practice to test his physical condition, Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo decided to withdraw because of a wrist fracture he sustained in Thailand. Lorenzo is currently fifth in the standings.

There will be one more practice session before Saturday’s qualifying.

