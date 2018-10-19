Arsene Wenger hints at Japan comeback in 2019

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects to be working again in the new year and has fielded inquiries from all over the world, he told German newspaper Bild.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge, said he did not know what his next job would be but he felt rested and am ready to work again.

“I believe (I will) start again on Jan. 1. I don’t know (where) yet,” the Frenchman told German newspaper Bild in an interview published on Wednesday.

“There are associations, national teams, it could be also in Japan,” added the 68-year-old who coached Nagoya Grampus from 1995-96 before joining Arsenal.

“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

Wenger won three Premier League titles at Arsenal but his final years at the north London club were more turbulent.