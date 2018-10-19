Evgeni Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Leafs
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (left) and teammate Carl Hagelin watch the puck go over Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen's glove during the third period in Toronto on Thursday. | AP

/

Evgeni Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Leafs

AP

TORONTO – Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs’ winning streak at five games with a stifling 3-0 victory Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, scoring early and adding an empty-net goal. Kris Letang also had an empty-netter, and Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to tie Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL’s career points list with 1,221.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews, the NHL leader in scoring with 16 points on 10 goals and six assists, was looking to become the third player in NHL to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games. The Maple Leafs came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals.

Murray returned from a concussion that sidelined him for three games. He has seven career shutouts.

Veteran goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He was back in goal after sitting out a victory over Los Angeles on Monday night because of a minor knee injury.

Malkin opened the scoring midway through the first period, six seconds after the Maple Leafs were penalized for too many men on the ice. Crosby won the draw and the puck found its way down low to Malkin, who fired a low shot that beat Andersen through the pads.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kenyan track legend Kip Keino is seen in a May 2017 file photo.
Kip Keino turns himself over to police in corruption case
Running great Kip Keino handed himself over to police in Kenya on Thursday and is under arrest, set to face charges of corruption and abuse of office that threaten the reputation of one of track...
Rafael Nadal, seen greeting students from his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, after observing a minute of silence on Oct. 11 to honor the victims of the flash flood that affected the island of Majorca, is expected to play in the revamped Davis Cup next year.
Gerard Pique says Rafael Nadal to play in new Davis Cup format
Gerard Pique is not worried about the possible absence of some top players in the revamped Davis Cup, especially since Rafael Nadal has said he will play in the new-look competition when it debu...
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 7 in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture. Hamilton has a chance to capture the F1 title this week in Austin, Texas.
Hamilton set to join exclusive club of five-time F1 champs
Lewis Hamilton stands on the verge of history this week. The British star needs to outscore rival Sebastian Vettel by eight points at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday to become only the t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (left) and teammate Carl Hagelin watch the puck go over Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen's glove during the third period in Toronto on Thursday. | AP

, ,