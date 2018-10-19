Kip Keino denies wrongdoing, tells AP he didn’t control money

AP

NAIROBI – Kip Keino has denied wrongdoing in the Kenyan Olympic corruption scandal, telling The Associated Press that he didn’t have control over the government money that prosecutors say was embezzled and misused around the time of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Keino told the AP in a phone interview late Thursday that he was “not writing any government checks” at the time.

Keino was one of four former Olympic and government officials due in court Friday to face charges but he didn’t appear, lending weight to speculation he may not be charged.

The other three, including Kenya’s former sports minister, did appear in court.

Talking to AP earlier, Keino appeared to blame government officials in the sports ministry for the misuse of the money, saying “it’s their people who did it.”

Keino, a two-time Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, was one of seven officials prosecutors initially accused of embezzling and misappropriating more than $545,000 meant to fund Kenya’s athletes in Rio.

Three were charged with corruption and abuse of office on Monday.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

IOC member Patrick Baumann speaks during the 131st IOC session in Lima on Sept. 13, 2017.
IOC rising star Patrick Baumann dies at Youth Olympics
Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball's world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51. Baumann "unexpectedly su...
Former US track and field athlete John Carlos raises his fist as he speaks during a conference at the National University (Unam) in Mexico City, on Sept. 24
Raised '68 fists echo 50 years later
Fifty years after they raised clenched fists in protest during the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, the shockwaves unleashed by John Carlos and Tommie Smith's salute of defiance are still rippling aro...
Japan's Seiya Asami (right) competes against Kyrgyzstan's Khasan Baudunov during the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Monday. Due to the high cost of hosting traditional Olympics, the IOC faces a shortage of bids.
Olympics in need of overhaul
What if they threw an Olympic party, but no one was willing to host it? That day could be coming, and sooner than you might think. With news Friday that Stockholm is likely to pu...

, , ,