Hakuho undergoes surgery on right knee

Yokozuna Hakuho underwent successful endoscopic surgery on his right knee at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, sources close to his Miyagino stable said.

Hakuho, who won last month’s Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a 15-0 record, was forced to withdraw from an ongoing regional tour due to pain in his right knee. He underwent the procedure to remove a bone chip that was causing the pain.

Stablemaster Miyagino, who is scheduled to see Hakuho on Friday, said he will discuss with the 33-year-old Mongolian whether he can compete at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament next month.

Hakuho

