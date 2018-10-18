Uncapped Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon named to Wallabies squad for All Blacks test in Yokohama
Australia head coach Michael Cheika walks on the field before an Aug. 6 match against Argentina in Salta, Argentina. | REUTERS

Uncapped Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon named to Wallabies squad for All Blacks test in Yokohama

Reuters

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Australia coach Michael Cheika has included New South Wales Waratahs lock Jed Holloway among three uncapped players in a 31-man squad released on Thursday for the third and final Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Yokohama.

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon and loose forward Angus Cottrell, an unused squad member for the final Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina, are the other uncapped players.

The Oct. 27 match is a dead rubber after the All Blacks sealed the annual trans-Tasman series with wins in Sydney and Auckland.

Queensland center Samu Kerevi makes his return after missing the Rugby Championship with a bicep injury.

The 25-year-old’s last match was the third test against Ireland in June. Reece Hodge has started at outside center in all six games in his absence.

Center Tevita Kuridrani has been left out as he continues his recovery from a pectoral muscle injury sustained in July, allowing another chance for seven-test Sefa Naivalu, who played his last match against Italy in June, 2017.

But loose forward Jack Dempsey has been included after missing the entire season with a serious hamstring injury.

England-based hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and inside centre Matt Toomua have been omitted, with the match falling outside the international window.

As expected, flanker Lukhan Tui was also left out, having announced on social media on Sunday that he had withdrawn himself from selection to look after his family after the death of his stepfather.

The Wallabies will have a training camp in Japan and pick their squad for the European tour, where they play Wales, Italy and England, after the All Blacks game.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
Wild Knights' Matt Todd a rare overseas-based selection for touring All Blacks
The All Blacks have taken the unprecedented step of selecting a player based in Japan among an enlarged squad of 51 for autumn test matches against Australia, Japan, England, Ireland and Italy.
Kobe Steel's Dan Carter kicked seven conversions in the Steelers' 66-37 Top League victory over the Toyota Industries Shuttles on Saturday.
Seven squads secure playoff berths on pivotal day in Top League
Seven teams confirmed their places in the playoffs to determine the Japan Rugby Top League champion Saturday as the pool stage reached its penultimate round. Yamaha Jubilo, the Panasonic...
Image Not Available
Joe Launchbury to miss upcoming England tests after undergoing knee surgery
Lock Joe Launchbury will miss England's rugby tests next month after knee surgery which rules him out for up to 12 weeks. His Wasps club made a brief announcement on Twitter on Friday wi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia head coach Michael Cheika walks on the field before an Aug. 6 match against Argentina in Salta, Argentina. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,