Grouses pull away late to keep B-Corsairs winless

Ed Odeven

YOKOHAMA – The Yokohama B-Corsairs entered Wednesday’s game seeking their first victory of the young season.

The Toyama Grouses wanted to end a two-game slide.

Only one team was assured of achieving its objective.

The Grouses accomplished their goal, beating the hosts 88-84 at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in a back-and-forth contest.

A Joshua Smith inside basket put Toyama ahead 86-81 with 1:15 remaining, and first-year head coach Don Beck’s team held on down the stretch to pick up its third win in five games.

Addressing the fans afterward, new Yokohama coach Tom Wisman said, ” This doesn’t feel very well … and we apologize.”

“We are struggling,” he added, “and we will work our way out of this.”

Leo Lyons led Toyama with 24 points and Smith had 19.

Amanze Egekeze scored 23 points for Yokohama, which fell to 0-5. Ryo Tawatari added 18 points.

