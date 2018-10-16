Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez joins One Championship

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed with One Championship, the growing Asia-based mixed martial arts promotion.

One Championship announced its highest-profile free agent signing to date Monday night.

The 34-year-old Alvarez (29-6) is a respected veteran who has held the 155-pound (70.3-kg) title in the UFC and in Bellator.

Alvarez won the UFC belt in July 2016 by stopping Rafael Dos Anjos, and he lost it four months later in a high-profile bout with Conor McGregor.

Signing Alvarez to a multi-fight contract is a coup for One Championship, which has expanded across Asia recently with large infusions of capital. The promotion has signed North American fighters infrequently, but CEO Chatri Sityodtong has expressed interest in competing for bigger-name free agents.

Alvarez’s contract with the UFC expired in July.

