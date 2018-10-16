Packers defeat 49ers on last-second field goal

A pick, a beneficial penalty and a game-winning kick.

Quite a final minute for the Green Bay Packers.

Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King’s interception with 1:07 left, and the Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers for a 33-30 win on Monday night.

The final drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was flagged for illegal contact on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Aaron Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Rodgers rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain on the next play. The two-time NFL MVP completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).

The veteran kicker was perfect a week after missing four field goals in a loss at Detroit.

“It’s very appropriate, what he went through last week, (for) the team to stick with him,” Rodgers said. “And then he responded.”

Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores, both to Adams. The second came with 1:55 left from 16 yards to make it 30-30.

C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two long touchdowns to speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin for the 49ers (1-5).

For a while it looked like the 49ers might hold on for their first victory since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the year in Week 3 with a torn ACL.

Turnovers hurt them again — three more on Monday night, but none bigger than King’s pick at the Packers 10.

“Very disappointed. We had a chance to win that game,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It hurts.”

The second-year cornerback was locked in one-on-one coverage with Goodwin, who had burned the secondary all night. This time, King kept up and pulled in a ball that looked slightly underthrown by Beathard.

Then Rodgers went to work, aided by the penalty on Sherman, who was covering Davante Adams.

Rodgers was 25 of 46. Adams had 10 catches for 132 yards, one of three Packers receivers to go over 100 yards.

Green Bay scored 10 points in the final 2 minutes, capped by Crosby’s fourth field goal of the night.

“This week was a grind, it was one of the tougher weeks of my career,” Crosby said about bouncing back from his awful game last week.

It’s just what the Packers needed going into their bye week.

The late flurry overshadowed another troubling start by the defense.

Green Bay had 17-7 lead when Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Then San Francisco just brushed past the hosts.

Beathard connected with Goodwin for the 67-yard score down the middle of the field on the ensuing series.

The 30-yard score came with 6:05 left in the second. Goodwin celebrated by mimicking a long jump in the end zone.

He finished with four catches for 126 yards. Beathard was 16 of 23.

San Francisco also got more pressure after the first quarter, forcing the Packers into more third-and-long situations.

Rodgers figured out the Niners in the end.

“We had every opportunity to finish and win that game and we didn’t get it done,” Shanahan said.