/

Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder apologizes after decking TV mascot

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder apologized Sunday after unleashing a punch that knocked down a mascot during a television taping.

Wilder, appearing on ESPN Nacion to promote his December title fight against Britain’s Tyson Fury, was asked to demonstrate his punching power by striking the mascot, a man inside a burrito-themed foam costume.

The blow knocked the sombrero-wearing mascot to the ground, although ESPN said reports the man inside the costume suffered a broken jaw were incorrect.

“I sincerely apologize to the brave man that was injured (if this is true),” Wilder wrote on Instagram. “I have the up most high respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage.

“If this is true @nacionespn I personally would like to invite him to my Dec. 1 fight.”

Wilder also refuted reports that he didn’t realize there was a person inside the costume.

“Anything headlining I didn’t know a human being was in there is just straight click-baiting,” said Wilder on Instagram.

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, is unbeaten in 40 bouts. He takes on former world champion Fury in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Patriots edge Chiefs in thriller
Tom Brady needed everything he had to fend off Patrick Mahomes — including his legs. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots beat ...
Novak Djokovic celebrates after his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday. Djokovic has won the tournament four times.
Novak Djokovic sweeps past Borna Coric for fourth Shanghai Masters title
Novak Djokovic won a record fourth Shanghai Masters title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Borna Coric on Sunday. The second-seeded Djokovic has won all four Shanghai finals he's con...
Green Bay Packers fullback Jim Taylor (left) is brought down by Detroit Lions' Dick Lane in the third quarter of a Nov. 1962 NFL game in Detroit. The Hall of Fame fullback died early Saturday at 83, the Packers announced.
Jim Taylor, fierce fullback for mighty Packers, dies at 83
Jim Taylor, the ferocious Hall of Fame fullback who embodied the Green Bay Packers' unstoppable ground game during the Vince Lombardi era and helped the team win four NFL titles and the first Su...