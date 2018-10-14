Tomoyuki Sugano-no: near-perfect game sends Giants to CL Climax Series final

If there was any lingering doubt about who Japan’s best pitcher was, Tomoyuki Sugano put it to rest.

Just like he did the Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ season.

Sugano sent the Yomiuri Giants to the next round of the postseason in style, twirling a no-hitter in the Giants’ 4-0 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Sunday. The win gave the Giants a two-game sweep of the Central League Climax Series First Stage.

Sugano retired the first 20 batters he faced before walking Tetsuto Yamada with two outs in the seventh. He quickly regrouped to strikeout CL RBI champion Wladimir Balentien to end the frame, and then sat down the Swallows in order in the eighth.

Hisayoshi Chono gave the Giants an early lead with a solo home run in the second. Casey McGehee tacked on another run with a home run on the first pitch of the fourth and Yoshiyuki Kamei made it 4-0 with a two-run blast later in the inning.

Yakult starter Juri Hara’s night came to a premature end after he allowed four runs, all on home runs, in four innings on the hill.

The Kyojin now move on to the final stage against the Hiroshima Carp to determine the CL’s Japan Series representative. That series is scheduled for six games and begins on Wednesday at Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium. The Carp will host the entire final stage and also begin the series with a 1-0 advantage as the league champions.