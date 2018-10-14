Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe makes opening-night roster

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe was one of 17 players named on Saturday to the team’s opening-day roster.

The 24-year-old Watanabe signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies over the summer. He scored 11 points in the team’s victory over the Indiana Pacers in a preseason exhibition game last week.

The 17 players named to the Grizzlies’ roster, including two two-way players, are eligible to play for the Grizzlies as well as the franchise’s NBA G League squad, the Memphis Hustle.

The Grizzlies will open the 2018-2019 season on the road against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday.