Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe makes opening-night roster

Kyodo

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe was one of 17 players named on Saturday to the team’s opening-day roster.

The 24-year-old Watanabe signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies over the summer. He scored 11 points in the team’s victory over the Indiana Pacers in a preseason exhibition game last week.

The 17 players named to the Grizzlies’ roster, including two two-way players, are eligible to play for the Grizzlies as well as the franchise’s NBA G League squad, the Memphis Hustle.

The Grizzlies will open the 2018-2019 season on the road against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

Yuta Watanabe poses in his Grizzlies jersey last month in Memphis, Tennessee.

