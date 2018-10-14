Michael Schumacher’s son Mick wins F3 European title
Mick Schumacher, son of former multiple Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates winning the European Formula 3 title at Germany's Hockenheim race track on Saturday. | AP

/

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick wins F3 European title

AP

HOCKENHEIM, GERMANY – That’s one more racing title for the Schumacher family.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, secured the Formula 3 European Championship title on the final weekend in front of a home crowd at Hockenheim.

The 19-year-old finished second in the second race on Saturday to reach an insurmountable 347 points.

“It’s a slightly unreal feeling, I’m absolutely delighted,” Schumacher said. “All I can say is thank you to everyone in the team for your support during this incredible season.”

Schumacher had eight wins on his way to the title in his second season with the PREMA Theodore Racing squad.

Lewis Hamilton, who is closing in on his fifth F1 crown, is among former F3 title winners with a car powered by a Mercedes engine.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Christophe Lemaire waves from Almond Eye after winning the Shuka-sho on Sunday.
Almond Eye wins Triple Crown for Japanese fillies
Top pick Almond Eye became the fifth horse to complete the Japanese fillies' Triple Crown on Sunday following a victory at the Shuka-sho. Almond Eye, ridden by jockey Christophe Lemaire,...
Kaori Icho (right) fights Ayako Shimanaka of Doshisha University during the first round of the All Japan Women's Open Championships on Sunday in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture.
Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho victorious in return to the mat
Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho on Sunday won her first competition since returning from a two-year break after winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Icho won thr...
Image Not Available
#MeToo claims hit head of India's powerful cricket board
The chief executive of India's powerful cricket board has been given a week to explain allegations of sexual harassment against him, as the country's fledgling #MeToo movement gathers pace. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mick Schumacher, son of former multiple Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates winning the European Formula 3 title at Germany's Hockenheim race track on Saturday. | AP

, , ,