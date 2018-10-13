Giants seize opportunities in Game 1 triumph over Swallows
The Giants' Hayato Sakamoto is congratulated by teammates after hitting a go-ahead solo homer in the third inning against the Swallows on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage at Jingu Stadium. Yomiuri defeated Tokyo Yakult 4-1. | KYODO

/

Giants seize opportunities in Game 1 triumph over Swallows

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Writer

Without hesitation, the Swallows sent their Giants killer to the mound for Saturday’s postseason series opener, but it did not work out the way they had hoped.

Instead, the Giants who came through, scoring key late runs and relying on solid pitching in their 4-1 win over Tokyo Yakult in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage at Jingu Stadium on Saturday night.

As a result, third-seeded Yomiuri needs one more one victory to advance to the final round against the league champion Hiroshima Carp.

With the Giants up 2-1 in the seventh, Daikan Yoh drove first-base runner Hisayoshi Chono home with a no-out double off starter Yasuhiro “Ryan” Ogawa, who had eight straight winning decisions against the Giants.

Yomiuri added anther run in the same inning as Swallows second baseman Tetsuto Yamada could not catch a shallow flyball hit by pinch hitter Yoshiyuki Kamei, who managed it off southpaw Dave Huff.

“Chono got on base leading off, so I was able to step up to the plate in a good rhythm,” Yoh said, reflecting on the two-run seventh after the game. “It was a hit-and-run play. Chono ran well.”

Kamei said of his lucky RBI hit: “I tried to make contact with the ball. No matter how I did it, I felt relieved that I could contribute to giving us a run.”

Yakult’s potent bats did not strike fire and the team managed only four hits against four Giants hurlers.

Nobutaka Imamura, a fifth-year lefty who posted a career-high six wins this year, allowed one run while working a solid 4 2/3 innings as the Giants starter. Relievers Koji Uehara, Seishu Hatake and Shun Yamaguchi were nearly perfect, giving up no runs and one hit and fanning five.

“I could pitch in positive tension,” Imamura said. “I tried to pitch as hard as I could from the beginning and feel great I held them to just one run.”

Uehara, a former closer and 2013 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, earned his first NPB win, regular season or postseason, since the 2008 Climax Series in his first stint with Yomiuri.

“Competing in a playoff game, you are not going to complain no matter how big of a lead you have,” Uehara said of the big two runs in the seventh. “And for us the pitchers, we want to allow as few runs as possible. I think we did that well overall today.”

Yamaguchi recorded a save.

Ogawa took the loss for the Swallows.

The Giants scored first on a Kazuma Okamoto sacrifice fly in the first. But the Swallows tied it in the next frame on Yuhei Nakamura’s RBI double.

Yomiuri regained the lead in the third, when captain Hayato Sakamoto belted a solo homer.

Right-handers Juri Hara (6-7 this season ) and Tomoyuki Sugano (15-8) will take the mound as the Game 2 starting pitchers for the Swallows and Giants, respectively. It will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Asked what kind of message he would want to relay to Sugano, the CL’s winningest pitcher (15) who had the most complete-game shutouts (eight) this season, Uehara said with a joke: “Please pitch by yourself.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hanshin's Masahiro Nakatani delivers a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning against Chunichi on Saturday at Nagoya Dome. The Tigers beat the Dragons 3-2.
Tigers defeat Dragons in 11th in manager Tomoaki Kanemoto's final game in charge to close out season
Masahiro Nakatani's 11th-inning RBI single lifted the Hanshin Tigers to a 3-2, come-from-behind win over the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday as NPB completed its regular season. With both te...
Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar catches the ball just before the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reaches the bag during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday in Milwaukee. Bellinger was called safe before the play was overturned after a replay review. Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 6-5, extending its winning streak to 12 .
Brewers top Dodgers in Game 1
The high-five at the plate from Brandon Woodruff nearly took out Lorenzo Cain. It's not often that a reliever hits a home run. Batting left-handed. Off lefty Clayton Kershaw. In ...
The Hawks' Alfredo Despaigne bashes a first-inning grand slam against the Fighters in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series first stage at Yafuoku Dome on Saturday. Fukuoka SoftBank defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 8-3.
Hawks jump on Fighters early, coast to victory in playoff opener
Alfredo Despaigne started the NPB postseason with a bang, hitting a first-inning grand slam as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Game ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Giants' Hayato Sakamoto is congratulated by teammates after hitting a go-ahead solo homer in the third inning against the Swallows on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage at Jingu Stadium. Yomiuri defeated Tokyo Yakult 4-1. | KYODO Giants reliever Koji Uehara pitches in the fifth inning on Saturday night. | KYODO Giants pinch hitter Yoshiyuki Kamei records an RBI hit in the seventh.

, , , , , , , ,