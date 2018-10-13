Brewers top Dodgers in Game 1
Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar catches the ball just before the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reaches the bag during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday in Milwaukee. Bellinger was called safe before the play was overturned after a replay review. Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 6-5, extending its winning streak to 12 . | AP

/

Brewers top Dodgers in Game 1

AP, Kyodo

MILWAUKEE – The high-five at the plate from Brandon Woodruff nearly took out Lorenzo Cain.

It’s not often that a reliever hits a home run.

Batting left-handed. Off lefty Clayton Kershaw. In the playoffs.

Woodruff stunned the ace with an early home run and Milwaukee’s normally shutdown bullpen held on — barely — as the Brewers beat the sloppy Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday night in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Hard-throwing Josh Hader and the Brewers earned their 12th straight win, one shy of the franchise record set to open the 1987 season.

Woodruff, of all people, had the momentum-swinging hit.

“It’s something obviously coming into the day, you don’t know in your wildest dreams that’s going to happen,” he said.

It was the first time in postseason history that a pitcher homered in a lefty vs. lefty matchup. Woodruff was understandably pumped as he rounded the bases.

“He was fired up when he came home. He nearly broke my arm,” Cain said.

The Dodgers scored three times in the eighth to make it 6-4, then nearly tied it in the ninth. Chris Taylor hit an RBI triple off Cain’s glove in deep center field with two outs before Corey Knebel fanned Justin Turner to end it.

Kenta Maeda contributed a scoreless eighth to help give the late-rallying Dodgers a chance to win.

“I’m glad I was able to shut them down for an inning, although it’s unfortunate we were unable to win,” Maeda said. “I went to the mound wanting to give us a boost in the next inning.”

Speedy Lorenzo Cain only made weak contact but reached on an error by third baseman Justin Turner, bringing NL batting champ Christian Yelich to the plate. Maeda enticed the All Star to swing at two straight 150-kph fastballs, the second of which saw him ground into a double play to end the inning.

“I wasn’t aiming to get a double play there,” Maeda said. “It was (however) the best possible outcome.”

Game 2 is Saturday at Miller Park, with Wade Miley pitching for the Brewers against Ryu Hyun-jin.

The Dodgers did some damage against the Brewers’ bullpen. Milwaukee used seven pitchers, including three scoreless innings from Hader. Woodruff threw two perfect innings and got the win.

“But for us to get a look at these guys out of the pen in a seven-game series, I think that’s a good thing,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Kershaw was chased before he could retire a batter in the fourth inning.

It was another miserable October night for the lefty, whose regular-season brilliance has often disappeared in the postseason.

It was the shortest postseason start of Kershaw’s career. He had a 4.65 ERA in 10 career appearances, including seven starts, going into Friday.

That ERA went up after allowing six hits and five runs — four earned — in three-plus innings.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hanshin's Masahiro Nakatani delivers a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning against Chunichi on Saturday at Nagoya Dome. The Tigers beat the Dragons 3-2.
Tigers top Dragons in 11th in manager Tomoaki Kanemoto's final game in charge to close out season
Masahiro Nakatani's 11th-inning RBI single lifted the Hanshin Tigers to a 3-2, come-from-behind win over the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday as NPB completed its regular season. With both t...
The Hawks' Alfredo Despaigne bashes a first-inning grand slam against the Fighters in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series first stage at Yafuoku Dome on Saturday. Fukuoka SoftBank defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 8-3.
Hawks jump on Fighters early, coast to victory in playoff opener
Alfredo Despaigne started the NPB postseason with a bang, hitting a first-inning grand slam as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Game ...
A man stands outside the ticket window at Boston's Fenway Park on Wednesday. The American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros starts on Saturday.
Red Sox glad ALCS begins at home
The Red Sox hope home-field advantage makes a difference after consecutive Division Series eliminations. Boston began the postseason 0-2 on the road at Cleveland in 2016 and again at Houston las...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar catches the ball just before the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reaches the bag during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday in Milwaukee. Bellinger was called safe before the play was overturned after a replay review. Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 6-5, extending its winning streak to 12 . | AP

, ,