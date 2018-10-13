Yui Kamiji, Shingo Kunieda win gold, qualify for 2020 Paralympics
Yui Kamiji (left) and Shingo Kunieda won the men's and women's singles competitions at the Asia Para Games on Friday in Jakarta. | KYODO

/

Yui Kamiji, Shingo Kunieda win gold, qualify for 2020 Paralympics

Kyodo

JAKARTA – Wheelchair tennis players Yui Kamiji and Shingo Kunieda on Friday became the first two Japanese athletes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games by winning gold at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

Kamiji defeated China’s Zhu Zhenzhen 6-3, 6-4 in the women’s singles gold-medal match.

In a later match, Kunieda defeated compatriot Takashi Sanada 6-2, 6-3 in the men’s final.

The winners of the singles tournaments at the eight-day games automatically qualify for the 2020 competition.

With her victory, the 24-year-old Kamiji, who is No. 2 in the latest International Tennis Federation women’s wheelchair tennis rankings, became the first Japanese to qualify for either the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics.

She is set to compete in her third straight Summer Games following London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Kamiji also won bronze in women’s singles at the Rio Paralympics.

The 34-year-old Kunieda, No. 1 in the men’s ITF rankings, who has amassed 22 career Grand Slams, will be looking to add a third Olympic gold after claiming victories at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori plays a shot to Roger Federer in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals on Friday night.
Kei Nishikori falls to Roger Federer in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
Defending champion Roger Federer eliminated Kei Nishikori with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters on Friday night. Federer, who had won five of their s...
The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes passes against the Jaguars on Oct. 7 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Patriots prepare for visit from red-hot Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes was barely 5 years old when Tom Brady completed his first NFL pass in 2000. Now Mahomes, whose undefeated Kansas City Chiefs play at New England on Sunday night, is the t...
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass against the Giants during the first quarter on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles' Carson Wentz tosses three touchdowns in rout of rival Giants
All the Philadelphia Eagles needed to get over their Super Bowl hangover was a little more urgency, some big plays — and a timely game against the New York Giants. Carson Wentz threw a season-hi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yui Kamiji (left) and Shingo Kunieda won the men's and women's singles competitions at the Asia Para Games on Friday in Jakarta. | KYODO

, , ,