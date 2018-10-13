Joe Launchbury to miss upcoming England tests after undergoing knee surgery

AP

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – Lock Joe Launchbury will miss England’s rugby tests next month after knee surgery which rules him out for up to 12 weeks.

His Wasps club made a brief announcement on Twitter on Friday without elaborating.

Launchbury injured his knee playing for Wasps on Sept. 16 in the English Premiership, and hasn’t played since. At the time, scans showed no structural damage but he has been receiving injections to ease the swelling.

Launchbury has 54 caps, but will miss England’s matches next month against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

