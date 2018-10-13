Belgium boss Roberto Martinez backs Thierry Henry to be a great coach
Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry is seen before a UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland in Brussels on Friday. | AP

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez backs Thierry Henry to be a great coach

AFP-JIJI

BRUSSELS – Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on Friday backed his right-hand man Thierry Henry to become “a great coach” when the French World Cup winner takes over at Monaco.

Former Arsenal star Henry is the odds-on favorite to succeed Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in middle of the week following a string of poor results that left Monaco languishing in 18th in French Ligue 1.

As Henry stood on the touchline during Friday’s Belgium vs. Switzerland Nations League game in Brussels, the website of L’Equipe said the 1998 World Cup winner “has agreed” to a three-year deal with Monaco.

Henry will “leave Belgium on Saturday to travel to Monaco, where his three-year contract will be officialized.”

The report added: “He will be unveiled to the media on Monday.”

After Belgium beat the Swiss 2-1, Martinez said he was unaware of the reports that Henry was about to leave his role as assistant coach with the national team.

“Whether it’s Saturday, a week or six months away, we are prepared for it,” Martinez said. “Thierry has brought all his experience and when he leaves, he will have all our support.

“Thierry has the potential to become a great coach, which he will certainly quickly become.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Takumi Minamino scores a 42nd-minute goal against Panama in an international friendly at Denka Big Swan Stadium in Niigata on Friday. Japan won 3-0.
Japan glides past Panama in friendly
Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito each scored an international goal for the second game running as Japan eased to a 3-0 win over Panama on Friday night. Salzburg striker Minamino put Japan ahead thr...
Image Not Available
Vissel Kobe suspend Shunki Takahashi for one month for leaking news about Andres Iniesta
Vissel Kobe have suspended defender Shunki Takahashi for a month for leaking news about teammate Andres Iniesta's absence from the lineup ahead of a recent J. League match, the club said Friday....
Central Coast Marines' Usain Bolt jumps while controlling the ball in his first competitive start for the club against Macarthur South West United in Sydney on Friday.
Usain Bolt notches two goals in first A-League trial start
Usain Bolt scored twice in his first start for the Central Coast Mariners in an A-League trial match on Friday before being substituted with about 15 minutes remaining. The retired eight-time Ol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry is seen before a UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland in Brussels on Friday. | AP

, ,