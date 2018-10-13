Belgium boss Roberto Martinez backs Thierry Henry to be a great coach

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on Friday backed his right-hand man Thierry Henry to become “a great coach” when the French World Cup winner takes over at Monaco.

Former Arsenal star Henry is the odds-on favorite to succeed Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in middle of the week following a string of poor results that left Monaco languishing in 18th in French Ligue 1.

As Henry stood on the touchline during Friday’s Belgium vs. Switzerland Nations League game in Brussels, the website of L’Equipe said the 1998 World Cup winner “has agreed” to a three-year deal with Monaco.

Henry will “leave Belgium on Saturday to travel to Monaco, where his three-year contract will be officialized.”

The report added: “He will be unveiled to the media on Monday.”

After Belgium beat the Swiss 2-1, Martinez said he was unaware of the reports that Henry was about to leave his role as assistant coach with the national team.

“Whether it’s Saturday, a week or six months away, we are prepared for it,” Martinez said. “Thierry has brought all his experience and when he leaves, he will have all our support.

“Thierry has the potential to become a great coach, which he will certainly quickly become.”