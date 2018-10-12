Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji becomes first Japanese to qualify for 2020 Games
Yui Kamiji competes against China's Zhu Zhenzhen in the women's singles gold-medal match at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday. Kamiji won 6-3, 6-4. KYODO

Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji becomes first Japanese to qualify for 2020 Games

Kyodo

JAKARTA – Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji on Friday became the first Japanese athlete to qualify for either the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics by winning gold at the Asian Para Games.

Kamiji defeated China’s Zhu Zhenzhen 6-3, 6-4 in the women’s singles gold-medal match at the ongoing Asian Para Games. The winners of the singles tournaments at the eight-day games automatically qualify for the 2020 competition.

The 24-year-old Kamiji is set to compete in her third straight Summer Games following London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She won bronze in women’s singles at the Rio Paralympics.

LATEST PARALYMPICS STORIES

Wheelchair basketball player Masatsugu Shinoda approaches the Para Arena exit through a barrier-free aisle. In addition to wider entrances and exits, the facility boasts a large number of oversized parking spaces that are designed to accommodate wheelchair users.
Para Arena a barrier-free home base for athletes
With the start of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics just two years away, para athletes have begun to ramp up preparations and intensify their training. But many face major disadvantages due to a lack of t...
Japan men’s wheelchair basketball coach Shinpei Oikawa is positive about recent increases in the amount of support received by para athletes.
Men's wheelchair national team coach grateful for expanded training opportunities
Until recently, Japan's elite para-sport athletes have struggled to earn support from their workplace as they aim to represent their country in international competition. Shinpei Oikawa,...
Nippon Foundation chairman Yohei Sasagawa (far left, second row) and eight Paralympic athletes who will receive scholarships from the foundation pose for photos at a ceremony at Nippon Sport Science University in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Nippon Foundation invests in high school, university Paralympic athletes
The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo will not only be a significant event for Olympic-caliber athletes in Japan, but it will also provide an opportunity to motivate Paralympic sport athletes. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yui Kamiji competes against China's Zhu Zhenzhen in the women's singles gold-medal match at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday. Kamiji won 6-3, 6-4. KYODO

, , ,