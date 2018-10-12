Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji becomes first Japanese to qualify for 2020 Games

Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji on Friday became the first Japanese athlete to qualify for either the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics by winning gold at the Asian Para Games.

Kamiji defeated China’s Zhu Zhenzhen 6-3, 6-4 in the women’s singles gold-medal match at the ongoing Asian Para Games. The winners of the singles tournaments at the eight-day games automatically qualify for the 2020 competition.

The 24-year-old Kamiji is set to compete in her third straight Summer Games following London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She won bronze in women’s singles at the Rio Paralympics.