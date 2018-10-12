Eagles’ Carson Wentz tosses three touchdowns in rout of rival Giants

All the Philadelphia Eagles needed to get over their Super Bowl hangover was a little more urgency, some big plays — and a timely game against the New York Giants.

Carson Wentz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and the Eagles got an early lift from their defense and special teams in beating the struggling Giants 34-13 on Thursday night, avoiding their first three-game losing streak since the 2016 season.

“It’s a big win for us,” said Wentz, who finished 26 of 36 for 278 yards and no interceptions. “NFC East and the conference. It’s huge. Being 3-3 is better than 2-4. This is more like who we are. We can build from this.”

Wentz sandwiched TD passes of 13 and 1 yard to Alshon Jeffery around a 10-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz to help the Eagles build a 31-6 lead. They beat the Giants (1-5) for the fourth straight time and seventh in eight games.

Corey Clement scored on a 1-yard run and Jake Elliott added field goals of 33 and 30 yards for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Rookie halfback Saquon Barkley scored on a 50-yard run and rushed for 130 yards in one of the few bright spots for the Giants’ offense, which was booed repeatedly in losing at home for the third time. Aldrick Rosas had field goals of 33 and 21 yards.

This was seen as a must-win game for both teams in the weak and wide-open NFC East, and the Eagles went out and grabbed it.

They came into the game having scored seven points in the first quarter and they doubled that against New York.

Giants QB Eli Manning was under pressure all game and finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards.

“We want to get after the passer every week,” Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. “These games are battles. It all comes down to which team gets after the passer.”