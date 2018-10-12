Park Sung-hyun,Ariya Jutanugarn among foursome tied for KEB Hana Bank Champioship lead
Park Sung-hyun reacts after a putt on the ninth hole in the second round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea on Friday.

/

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka falls two strokes off pace

AP

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – Park Sung-hyun and Ariya Jutanugarn — the LPGA’s two top-ranked players — were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Jutanugarn was even better with a 67 on Friday for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in South Korea.

Danielle Kang and Charley Hull both fired 69s and were 8-under at the halfway point of the tournament.

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka slipped to a 73, but was only two strokes off the lead along with Lydia Ko, who had 68 on Friday

Jutanugarn of Thailand made her move on the back nine with six birdies, including four on the last five holes.

“I hit a few shots pretty close and I make some long putts,” she said.

Jutanugarn said it’s too early to start thinking about who is leading. Hull, who has not won a title since 2016, echoed that.

“It’s too early to keep an eye on the leaderboard,” the Englishwoman said.

The KEB Hana Bank tournament is the first event in the swing through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

