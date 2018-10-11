/

Tigers manager Tomoaki Kanemoto won’t return for 2019 season

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. – Tomoaki Kanemoto will not return for a fourth year as Hanshin Tigers manager, informed sources said Thursday.

The Tigers will finish last in the Central League this season under Kanemoto, a first for the club since the 2001 season.

Kanemoto, who was given a three-year contract to manage the team in 2016, led the Tigers to a fourth-place finish that season. The team was second a year ago, but was eliminated in the first stage of the CL Climax Series.

Kanemoto, a fast, power-hitting outfielder, turned pro out of university and played with the Hiroshima Carp from 1992-2002. He joined Hanshin as a free agent in 2003 and remained with the team until his retirement in 2012.

He was the CL’s MVP in 2005, and elected to Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame in his first time ballot this year.

Tigers manager Tomoaki Kanemoto watches his team during a game against the BayStars at Koshien Stadium on May 16. | KYODO

