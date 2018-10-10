Tokyo Games organizers confirm courses for 2020 cycling events

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Games announced the routes for the Olympic individual time trial and Paralympic road race on Wednesday, finalizing the courses for all cycling events taking place in two years’ time.

The courses for the Olympic time trial and Paralympic races will start and end at Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit near the iconic Mt. Fuji.

In the individual time trial race, male athletes will make two laps around the 22.1-kilometer circuit, while their female counterparts will go around the course once.

The course will have “many gradients and downhill sections and is likely to provide some spectacular competition between the world’s best athletes in these races,” according to the organizers.

The number of laps that Paralympic athletes will make around the course in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, will differ depending on class.

The organizers announced the courses for the road racing events in August, saying the route that starts in suburban western Tokyo and ends at Fuji Speedway is “extremely difficult.

“Following the approval of the cycling road courses for the Olympic Games this August, I am delighted that all cycling road courses at Tokyo 2020 have now been finalized,” Toshiro Muto, the organizing committee’s CEO, said in a statement.

“The Olympic and Paralympic cycling courses will be quite challenging, traversing rugged up-and-down terrain near Mt. Fuji. The spectacle of the world’s top athletes battling it out on these courses is bound to excite audiences,” he said.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.