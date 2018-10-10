Australia to honor sprinter Peter Norman with statue for role in 1968 Olympic protest

AFP-JIJI

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA – Australia will erect a statue of a homegrown sprinter who backed two Americans in their famed Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics, with authorities describing the honor as “seriously overdue.”

Peter Norman, silver medalist in the 200-meter event in Mexico City, stood on the podium alongside U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who both put a black-gloved fist in the air in a civil rights protest.

The gesture caused outrage at the time but Norman quietly showed his solidarity with the Americans by wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge.

Norman had spoken to the pair before the medal ceremony and agreed to wear the badge of the OPHR, a U.S. civil rights organization consisting of mainly black amateur athletes that campaigned to eradicate racism from sport.

As a result, he was frozen out of future Olympic selection and airbrushed from Australian Olympic history until recently.

Athletics Australia said Norman’s actions were now recognized as “one of Australian sports’ most iconic moments and a special moment in Olympic history.”

It said a bronze statue of Norman, jointly funded with the Victoria state government, would be erected outside the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

“Initiatives to honor Peter Norman, such as this statue, are seriously overdue,” Athletics Australia president Mark Arbib said.

He said Australia would also recognize October 9, the date of Norman’s funeral in 2006, as Peter Norman Day.

USA Track & Field has marked the date since 2006 and Norman’s actions were appreciated in America far more swiftly than in his homeland.

Smith and Carlos were pallbearers at Norman’s funeral, with Carlos urging Australians to “go and tell your kids the story of Peter Norman.”

When the U.S. Olympic Committee heard that the Australians had not invited Norman to Sydney 2000 celebrations, they invited him as part of their delegation.

Norman’s daughter Janita said the family had immense pride in his stance.

“That pride hasn’t diminished with the passage of time, so to accept this statue 50 years on has only added to that feeling,” she said.

The Australian Olympic Committee awarded Norman a posthumous Order of Merit in June this year

Peter Norman (left) stands on the podium as U.S. athletes Tommie Smith (center) and John Carlos each raise a gloved fist to protest racism in the U.S. during the country's national anthem during the 200-meter medal ceremony at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. | AFP-JIJI

