/

Relegation-threatened Sagan name Kim Myung-hwi to replace Massimo Ficcadenti

Kyodo

TOSU, SAGA PREF. – J. League first-division side Sagan Tosu tabbed assistant coach Kim Myung-hwi to run the relegation-threatened team on the field from Tuesday, leaving existing Italian head coach Massimo Ficcadenti in limbo.

A day after reports surfaced that Ficcadenti had been fired, the club named Kim, a 37-year-old Japan-born South Korean who finished his playing career with Sagan, to take over. Ficcadenti’s status going forward is currently being decided.

The 50-year-old Ficcadenti has managed in the J. League since 2014, spending two years with FC Tokyo before moving to Sagan in 2016. After finishing 11th in 2015, the club improved to eighth last year. But this season, Sagan have not recovered from a seven-game losing streak in April and May.

Despite July acquisitions of former Spain international Fernando Torres and prolific striker Mu Kanazaki, Sagan are currently 17th in the 18-team first division. The team are now facing relegation for the first time since they began playing in the top flight in 2012.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal against Chicago Fire on Sunday at Audi Field. GEOFF BURKE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Wayne Rooney issues challenge to Manchester United players
Wayne Rooney has called on Manchester United's players to stand up and be counted, saying that manager Jose Mourinho is an easy target for the club's troubles. United battled back from t...
S-Pulse striker Koya Kitagawa scores the opening goal in the team's 5-1 Shizuoka Derby win over Jubilo Iwata in Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. Kitagawa earned his first call-up to Japan's national team on Monday.
Koya Kitagawa replaces Yu Kobayashi for Samurai Blue friendlies
Forward Yu Kobayashi has withdrawn from the Japan squad for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Uruguay because of an ankle injury, the Japan Football Association said Monday. The ...
Image Not Available
Shoya Nakajima nets brace in Portimonense victory
Midfielder Shoya Nakajima continued his strong run of form by scoring twice for Portimonense in a 4-2 win over Sporting CP in the Portuguese first division on Sunday. The 24-year-old pla...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,