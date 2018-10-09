Wayne Rooney issues challenge to Manchester United players
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal against Chicago Fire on Sunday at Audi Field. GEOFF BURKE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Wayne Rooney issues challenge to Manchester United players

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Wayne Rooney has called on Manchester United’s players to stand up and be counted, saying that manager Jose Mourinho is an easy target for the club’s troubles.

United battled back from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday, but is languishing in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points off top spot.

But former United captain Rooney, who now plays for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, said the players had to take some responsibility for the situation.

“It’s tough (at United), it has been a tough situation,” he said in comments reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“The players, the manager, it has been a tough start to the season. I know Jose is getting a load of stick but I said a few weeks ago, the players have to stand up. They have to be counted and they have to be better.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

S-Pulse striker Koya Kitagawa scores the opening goal in the team's 5-1 Shizuoka Derby win over Jubilo Iwata in Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. Kitagawa earned his first call-up to Japan's national team on Monday.
Koya Kitagawa replaces Yu Kobayashi for Samurai Blue friendlies
Forward Yu Kobayashi has withdrawn from the Japan squad for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Uruguay because of an ankle injury, the Japan Football Association said Monday. The ...
Image Not Available
Shoya Nakajima nets brace in Portimonense victory
Midfielder Shoya Nakajima continued his strong run of form by scoring twice for Portimonense in a 4-2 win over Sporting CP in the Portuguese first division on Sunday. The 24-year-old pla...
A member of the Thai Cave Boys Duganpet Promtep, nickname Dom, 13, striker and captain of the "Wild Boars," shakes hands with the River Plate Junior captain ahead of playing a fsoccer match in Buenos Aires during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Sunday.
Thailand's cave boys enjoy kick-about at iconic River Plate stadium
Twelve Thai boys and their soccer coach, who were dramatically rescued from a flooded cave in July, enjoyed a high-profile kick-about on Sunday, playing a game at River Plate's iconic Monumental st...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal against Chicago Fire on Sunday at Audi Field. GEOFF BURKE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,