Suns fire general manager Ryan McDonough nine days before season opener

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver fired general manager Ryan McDonough on Monday, nine days before the team’s NBA season opener following poor results in a week of exhibition games.

The Suns, who had the NBA’s worst record last season at 21-61, lost 106-102 at home to Sacramento a week ago and 115-93 to visiting Portland last Friday in preseason games.

Phoenix also struggled past the Australian National Basketball League’s New Zealand Breakers 91-86 last Wednesday.

With their season opener set for Oct. 17 against visiting Dallas, the Suns decided they needed to make a major change before the new campaign tipped off.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations, I have decided to relieve Ryan McDonough of his duties,” Sarver said. “Our focus in the short term is to prepare for the upcoming NBA season and to continue pursuing opportunities to strengthen our roster.”

Basketball operations vice president James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein will share interim general manager duties.