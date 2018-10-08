Koya Kitagawa replaces Yu Kobayashi for Samurai Blue friendlies
S-Pulse striker Koya Kitagawa scores the opening goal in the team's 5-1 Shizuoka Derby win over Jubilo Iwata in Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. Kitagawa earned his first call-up to Japan's national team on Monday. | KYODO

Kyodo

Forward Yu Kobayashi has withdrawn from the Japan squad for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Uruguay because of an ankle injury, the Japan Football Association said Monday.

The 31-year-old Kawasaki Frontale striker left the field in the 82nd minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw between the J-League leaders and Kashima Antlers after twisting his left ankle.

He will be replaced by Shimizu S-Pulse forward Koya Kitagawa, who at 22 years old will participate in his first senior national team squad..

Manager Hajime Moriyasu has recalled six veterans of last summer’s World Cup in Russia for the friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 in Niigata and Uruguay in Saitama four days later.

They include Galatasaray left-back Yuto Nagatomo, Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai and Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako.

With a squad largely comprised of J-League players, Olympic head coach and World Cup assistant Moriyasu managed Japan to an impressive 3-0 win over Costa Rica in his first game leading the Samurai Blue on Sept. 11.

