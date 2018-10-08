/

Japanese amateur lives ‘dream’ by winning Masters spot

AFP-JIJI

SINGAPORE – Newly-crowned Asian amateur golf champion Takumi Kanaya said he was living out a childhood dream after emulating Japan’s top golfer Hideki Matsuyama by winning a spot in next year’s US Masters and British Open.

The 20-year-old Kanaya shot a five-under-par 65 Sunday to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship by two strokes over India’s Rayhan Thomas and compatriot and fellow Asian Games gold medal winner Keita Nakajima.

“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” said Kanaya at Sentosa Golf Club after posting a 13-under par total of 267 after four days of competition.

Japan’s world No. 21 Matsuyama, 26, won the second of his two Asian Amateur title in Singapore in 2011 before turning professional and rising to as high as world number two last year on the back of five US PGA Tour wins.

“I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career so this is just huge,” said Kanaya after following in the footsteps of his role model.

He will now tee up alongside the world’s best professionals including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at Augusta for April’s Masters and in July at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the British Open.

“I played well throughout the day but I think the key for me was how I kept my calm and composure during the round.”

Kanaya and Nakajima were both part of Japan’s gold medal winning team at the Asian Games in August. Nakajima also won the individual gold.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Suguru Osako reacts after finishing third in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. British athletics star Mo Farah won the men's title on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 11 seconds.
Suguru Osako breaks Japanese record at Chicago Marathon
Suguru Osako set a new Japanese record Sunday in the Chicago Marathon as he finished third behind Britain's Mo Farah and Mosinet Geremew Bayih of Ethiopia. Osako completed the race in 2 ...
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (left) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.
Rams lose top two receivers to concussions in win over Seahawks
Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 321 yards and a touchdown and Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams kept their perfect record intact with a nail-biting 33-31 win over the ...
Naoya Inoue wins effortlessly with first-round knockout against Juan Carlos Payano
This time, he needed just a few punches to end the night. WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue landed a picture-perfect one-two blow on Juan Carlos Payano to stunningly — and quic...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takumi Kanaya competes in the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday in Singapore. He is the first Japanese golfer to win the tournament since Hideki Matsuyama did so in 2011. | KYODO

,