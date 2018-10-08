/

Suguru Osako breaks Japanese record at Chicago Marathon

Kyodo

CHICAGO – Suguru Osako set a new Japanese record Sunday in the Chicago Marathon as he finished third behind Britain’s Mo Farah and Mosinet Geremew Bayih of Ethiopia.

Osako completed the race in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 50 seconds, slashing 21 seconds off the mark set by Yuta Shitara with his second-place finish at the Tokyo Marathon in February.

Farah won in 2:05:11, setting a new European record and beating Bayih by 13 seconds. Kenya’s Brigid Kosegei won the women’s race in 2:18:35, finishing ahead of Ethiopians Roza Dereje (2:21:18) and Shure Demise (2:22:15).

Running in his third marathon, Osako, the Japanese 5,000 meter record holder, caught up with the leading pack after the 30-kilometer mark and challenged for the lead until around 38 km into the race.

“I’m really happy. The conditions were pretty tough, so I wasn’t sure I could beat the time, but over the final mile I felt like I could do it,” the 27-year-old Osako said.

“Though I wasn’t able to get first place, I want to keep improving and aim for it in the future.”

Among other Japanese runners, Taku Fujimoto crossed the line eighth in 2:07:57, while Yohei Suzuki was 12th and Yuki Kawauchi 19th.

A former 10,000 and 5,000 meter specialist, Osako made his marathon debut at the 2017 Boston Marathon, finishing third behind Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui and Galen Rupp of the United States. He also finished third in the Fukuoka International Marathon last December.

While his performances have raised expectations of selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, he faces tough competition from a deep field of contenders for the men’s marathon team.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Takumi Kanaya competes in the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday in Singapore. He is the first Japanese golfer to win the tournament since Hideki Matsuyama did so in 2011.
Japanese amateur lives 'dream' by winning Masters spot
Newly-crowned Asian amateur golf champion Takumi Kanaya said he was living out a childhood dream after emulating Japan's top golfer Hideki Matsuyama by winning a spot in next year's US Masters a...
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (left) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.
Rams lose top two receivers to concussions in win over Seahawks
Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 321 yards and a touchdown and Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams kept their perfect record intact with a nail-biting 33-31 win over the ...
Naoya Inoue wins effortlessly with first-round knockout against Juan Carlos Payano
This time, he needed just a few punches to end the night. WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue landed a picture-perfect one-two blow on Juan Carlos Payano to stunningly — and quic...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Suguru Osako reacts after finishing third in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. British athletics star Mo Farah won the men's title on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 11 seconds. | AFP-JIJI

, ,