Kei Nishikori outclassed by Daniil Medvedev in Rakuten Japan Open final

The drought continues.

Even a home crowd wasn’t enough to push Kei Nishikori to an elusive tournament victory on Sunday at the Rakuten Open as Russian Daniil Medvedev played spoiler for Japanese tennis fans in Chofu, western Tokyo, besting the home favorite 6-2, 6-4.

Nishikori hasn’t won a tour-level title since the Memphis Open in February 2016, a stretch that now includes seven consecutive losses in the final stage of a tournament.

The native of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, was attempting to win his third Rakuten Japan Open after triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

Despite a strong week overall, Nishikori won’t gain any places in the world rankings and will stay at No. 12 when the list is updated Monday, albeit much closer to the top 10 when it comes to points.

He’s set to compete at next week’s Shanghai Masters, where he’ll be the No. 8 seed.

Medvedev, who had to qualify just to get into the draw this week, shoots up to a career-high No. 22 after winning his third career ATP title.