Kei Nishikori outclassed by Daniil Medvedev in Rakuten Japan Open final
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Kei Nishikori in the Rakuten Japan Open final on Sunday | REUTERS

/

Kei Nishikori outclassed by Daniil Medvedev in Rakuten Japan Open final

by Joel Tansey

Staff writer

The drought continues.

Even a home crowd wasn’t enough to push Kei Nishikori to an elusive tournament victory on Sunday at the Rakuten Open as Russian Daniil Medvedev played spoiler for Japanese tennis fans in Chofu, western Tokyo, besting the home favorite 6-2, 6-4.

Nishikori hasn’t won a tour-level title since the Memphis Open in February 2016, a stretch that now includes seven consecutive losses in the final stage of a tournament.

The native of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, was attempting to win his third Rakuten Japan Open after triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

Despite a strong week overall, Nishikori won’t gain any places in the world rankings and will stay at No. 12 when the list is updated Monday, albeit much closer to the top 10 when it comes to points.

He’s set to compete at next week’s Shanghai Masters, where he’ll be the No. 8 seed.

Medvedev, who had to qualify just to get into the draw this week, shoots up to a career-high No. 22 after winning his third career ATP title.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (center) celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture.
Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese GP to move closer to claiming world championship
Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, claiming his fourth straight Formula One win and moving a step closer to a fifth world championship. Starting from pole, t...
Kei Nishikori and Daniil Medvedev are facing off in the Rakuten Japan Open final.
LIVEBLOG: Kei Nishikori vs Daniil Medvedev at Rakuten Japan Open
Live commentary on the Rakuten Japan Open final, in which Kei Nishikori is playing Daniil Medvedev for the trophy.
Naomi Osaka hits a return to Anastasija Sevastova in a a women's singles semifinal match at the China Open on Saturday in Beijing.
Anastasija Sevastova defeats Naomi Osaka in China Open semifinals
Naomi Osaka's bid for a third tour title ended in a straight-sets semifinal defeat to Anastasija Sevastova at the China Open on Saturday. The Latvian, ranked 20th in the world, knocked o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Kei Nishikori in the Rakuten Japan Open final on Sunday | REUTERS

, ,