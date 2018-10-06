Red Sox hold on to win Game 1
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates with teammate Andrew Benintendi after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Red Sox hold on to win Game 1

AP, Kyodo

BOSTON – Chris Sale left the mound to a standing ovation and then waited along with anxious Red Sox fans while the Boston bullpen frittered away most of a five-run lead.

Bases loaded in the sixth inning. Two runs.

Bases loaded, nobody out in the seventh. The Yankees scored another.

A leadoff home run by Aaron Judge in the ninth made it a one-run game.

It was only after Craig Kimbrel struck out the last three New York batters that Sale could savor the first postseason win of his career, a 5-4 victory over Boston’s longtime rival Friday night in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

“There’s no holding back now. It’s everything on the table, everything you’ve got,” Sale said after striking out eight and taking a four-hit shutout into the sixth. “I threw every pitch tonight like he was going to take the ball out of my hand after. You have to go up there and do what you have to do to get a win.”

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday night, with Boston starting another pitcher trying to overcome a history of postseason struggles: left-hander David Price is 0-8 as a starter in the playoffs. He’ll face Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka.

“Pitching here is a huge honor for a player. I think it will be even better if we can win,” Tanaka said.

While Tanaka admits that the experience of going 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA during the 2017 postseason is an advantage, he said it is not the reason he is motivated.

“I know for a fact that I can make use of that experience at some point, but I consider this year an entirely different one from last year,” Tanaka said.

In the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2004, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer off J.A. Happ in the first. The 108-win Red Sox made it 5-0 in the third and then white-knuckled it as New York slowly chipped away after Sale left with two on and one out in the sixth.

Astros 7, Indians 2

In Houston, Alex Bregman slugged his fifth career postseason home run, and Justin Verlander delivered a strong start for the Astros, who claimed Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Bregman was the first of four Astros to smack solo home runs, with George Springer and Jose Altuve adding back-to-back homers in the fifth inning off Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (0-1). Catcher Martin Maldonado added a leadoff homer to ignite Houston’s two-run seventh.

Verlander (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5⅓ innings.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Braves during the first inning in Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday in Los Angeles.
Dodgers take 2-0 lead over Braves in NLDS
With Sandy Koufax sitting in the front row, Clayton Kershaw pitched the best postseason game of his career, motivated partly by being passed over as the Dodgers' Game 1 starter. He respo...
Starting pitcher Kodai Senga picks up his 13th victory of the season on Friday as the Hawks rally for a 6-4 win over the Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome.
Hawks rally past Buffaloes
Right-hander Kodai Senga pitched seven innings and Shuhei Fukuda drove in the go-ahead run as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks came from behind to beat the Orix Buffaloes 6-4 on Friday. The los...
Yosuke Hiraishi
Eagles promote interim manager Yosuke Hiraishi to manager
Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles head coach and interim manager Yosuke Hiraishi was named the club's skipper for next season, it was announced on Friday. Hiraishi took over when veteran skipp...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates with teammate Andrew Benintendi after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,