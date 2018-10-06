Glenn Murray lifts Brighton over West Ham

Glenn Murray scored his 99th goal for Brighton as it won 1-0 at home to West Ham on Friday and climbed above the Hammers in the Premier League table.

Victory saw the Seagulls soar into 12th place ahead of the bulk of this weekend’s fixtures, with West Ham dropping down to 15th as a run of four games without defeat — including last week’s stunning 3-1 win over Manchester United — came to an end.

“The clean sheet’s really important for us,” said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

“We were up against a really good West Ham side and you can see them scoring a lot of goals this season. We did the defensive things well and had to ride our luck a bit but the clean sheet was very pleasing.”

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was heartened by the London club’s second-half rally but frustrated by a failure to take its chances.

“We must continue working the same way because the way we played the last 45 minutes was encouraging,” he said.

“I’m more frustrated that we finished the game but lost 1-0 after creating three very clear chances, at least, to score. That’s why I cannot be happy.”

Brighton had already threatened a goal when it went ahead in the 25th minute.

Brighton recorded just its second league win — and first clean sheet — of the season.