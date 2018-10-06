Seau’s family, NFL reach settlement
Former Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, who committed suicide in 2012, is seen in a January 2008 file photo. | REUTERS

/

Seau’s family, NFL reach settlement

AP

PHILADELPHIA – The family of the late NFL star Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL over the popular San Diego linebacker’s 2012 suicide.

The confidential settlement comes after the family opted out of the NFL concussion settlement covering more than 20,000 retired players. That plan pays up to $4 million to families of men like Seau, who were found after their deaths to have the brain deterioration chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE.

“I’m glad that it’s resolved for them now so they can move on with their lives,” family lawyer Steven Strauss said Friday.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Lewis Hamilton drives during the qualifying session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture.
Hamilton claims top spot for Japanese GP
World champion Lewis Hamilton roared to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix as Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel slumped to ninth after a disastrous showing in qualifying on Saturday.
Esports players compete during last year’s Tokyo Game Show in Chiba.
Esports searches for foothold in Japan
During August and September, esports competitions took the stage in two very different and significant places. In August, esports had a presence at the Asian Games in Indonesia as a demo...
Kei Nishikori stretches to hit the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rakuten Japan Open men's quarterfinals on Friday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.
Kei Nishikori cruises past Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rakuten Japan Open quarterfinals
Local favorite Kei Nishikori thrashed fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Rakuten Japan Open semifinals on Friday, edging him closer to a third Tokyo title. Third seed Nis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, who committed suicide in 2012, is seen in a January 2008 file photo. | REUTERS

, , ,