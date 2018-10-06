Seau’s family, NFL reach settlement

The family of the late NFL star Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL over the popular San Diego linebacker’s 2012 suicide.

The confidential settlement comes after the family opted out of the NFL concussion settlement covering more than 20,000 retired players. That plan pays up to $4 million to families of men like Seau, who were found after their deaths to have the brain deterioration chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE.

“I’m glad that it’s resolved for them now so they can move on with their lives,” family lawyer Steven Strauss said Friday.