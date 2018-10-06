Yuta Watanabe makes preseason debut for Grizzlies

Rookie Yuta Watanabe made his preseason debut in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 120-110 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum on Friday evening.

After sitting out the Grizzlies’ first exhibition game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday due to a sore left shoulder, Watanabe played the final 7:20 of the fourth quarter. Memphis held a 113-84 lead when he entered the game.

The versatile 206-cm George Washington University product didn’t score. He launched a pair of 3-point shots, missing both attempts.

Memphis was to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.