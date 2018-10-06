Yuta Watanabe makes preseason debut for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe controls the ball in the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. | AP / VIA KYODO

/

Yuta Watanabe makes preseason debut for Grizzlies

staff report

Rookie Yuta Watanabe made his preseason debut in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 120-110 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum on Friday evening.

After sitting out the Grizzlies’ first exhibition game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday due to a sore left shoulder, Watanabe played the final 7:20 of the fourth quarter. Memphis held a 113-84 lead when he entered the game.

The versatile 206-cm George Washington University product didn’t score. He launched a pair of 3-point shots, missing both attempts.

Memphis was to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Gunma's Keita Shinkawa dribbles the ball in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Earthfriends at Ota City General Gymnasium. The Crane Thunders beat Tokyo 76-68.
Crane Thunders, 89ers triumph in second-flight series openers
The Gunma Crane Thunders had a solid first half to set the tone and a strong rebounding effort in Friday's 76-68 series-opening victory over the Earthfriends Tokyo Z. Gunma (2-1) led 42-3...
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the first quarter of a preseason basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Boston on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving tells Celtic fans: I'll be back 'if you guys will have me'
Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he intends to re-sign with the Celtics next summer. At a fan event at TD Garden on Thursday, Irving told the crowd, "If you guys will have me back, I plan on...
Ryusei Shinoyama of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders leaps to defend as Chiba Jets power forward Josh Duncan (right) awaits a pass from teammate Shigehiro Taguchi in the B. League's season opener on Thursday in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.
Brave Thunders pull away from Jets in B. League opener
A tight game turned into a lopsided affair — at least for a key stretch of time — in the fourth quarter. As a result, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders enjoyed the fruits of their labor, convincingly ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe controls the ball in the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. | AP / VIA KYODO

,