WADA bombarded by whistleblowers

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers.

WADA investigations unit chief Guenter Younger said the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals, which were sparked by insiders revealing widespread doping and cover-ups. He said he was “overwhelmed” with information after WADA opened a whistleblower hotline in March 2017.

“I thought perhaps a few, but we have so many. We have 400 cases registered.”