WADA bombarded by whistleblowers

AP

BUENOS AIRES – The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers.

WADA investigations unit chief Guenter Younger said the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals, which were sparked by insiders revealing widespread doping and cover-ups. He said he was “overwhelmed” with information after WADA opened a whistleblower hotline in March 2017.

“I thought perhaps a few, but we have so many. We have 400 cases registered.”

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Dave Anderson, a longtime New York Times sports columnist (right), seen in a June 2004 file photo, gestures while on a panel discussion with Jerry Izenberg of the Newark Star-Ledger (left) and Bill Conlin of the Philadelphia Daily News. They were honoring the late Jimmy Cannon, New York Journal-American sports columnist, with the Red Smith Award during the Associated Press Sports Editors convention in Philadelphia. Anderson died on Thursday.
Legendary sports columnist Dave Anderson, a Pulitzer Prize winner, dies at 89
Dave Anderson, a genteel sports writer whose elegant, descriptive prose won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary as a columnist for The New York Times, died Thursday. He was 89. He died at an assiste...
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose with the World Cup trophy before the July 15 medals ceremony at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
Russia retaliated for doping bans with hacks
In Russia, sports and the government are closely intertwined. Top athletes hold military ranks, Olympic medals are a matter of national pride, and champions receive luxury cars in Kremlin...
Image Not Available
Earthquake forces sports cancellations
A number of sporting events have been postponed or cancelled in the wake of Thursday morning's magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Hokkaido. Friday's scheduled international soccer friendly betw...

, , , , ,