/

Eagles promote interim manager Yosuke Hiraishi to manager

Kyodo

SENDAI – Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles head coach and interim manager Yosuke Hiraishi was named the club’s skipper for next season, it was announced on Friday.

Hiraishi took over when veteran skipper Masataka Nashida stepped down on June 16.

The 38-year-old Hiraishi becomes the first former Eagles player to manage the team, which began competing as an expansion franchise in 2005. Hiraishi joined Rakuten out of the corporate leagues as a seventh-round pick in the 2004 draft.

A utility man, Hiraishi played in just 122 first-team games before retiring after the 2011 season. He managed the Eagles farm team in 2016 and 2017, before being named head coach for this season.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Brewers, Dodgers post Game 1 wins
Christian Yelich worked a walk, took second on a wild pitch, third on an infield out and scored on Mike Moustakas' two-out, two-strike, walk-off single in the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting...
Ex-Lotte skipper Norifumi Nishimura to take over as Orix manager
Former Chiba Lotte Marines skipper Norifumi Nishimura will take over as manager of the Orix Buffaloes, sources close to the matter revealed Friday. Nishimura will replace Junichi Fukura,...
Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches during his Thursday night shutout of the Hiroshima Carp at Mazda Stadium.
Tomoyuki Sugano throws eighth shutout of season as Giants blank Carp
Tomoyuki Sugano became the first pitcher in 40 years to throw eight shutouts in a season as he and the Yomiuri Giants blanked the Hiroshima Carp 4-0 on Thursday. Sugano (15-8) struck out...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yosuke Hiraishi | KYODO

,