Brewers, Dodgers post Game 1 wins

Christian Yelich worked a walk, took second on a wild pitch, third on an infield out and scored on Mike Moustakas’ two-out, two-strike, walk-off single in the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the opener of the National League Division Series.

After the Rockies rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a two-run ninth to force extra innings, Yelich, who earlier had homered and singled, sparked the winning rally. He battled back from an 0-2 count against Rockies right-hander Adam Ottavino (0-1) to draw an inning-opening walk in the 10th.

Yelich got to third with two outs before Moustakas, who barely stayed alive on an 0-2 foul tip that rattled around the glove of Rockies catcher Tony Wolters, lined his game-winner to right field.

“I got a new life (on the foul tip),” Moustakas said on FS1. “Tried to put the ball in play. Got a good pitch and did that.”

Ottavino said, “He was late on my fastball. Everybody knows I throw a lot of sliders. I wanted to elevate a little higher than I (did).”

Yelich said on FS1 of his leadoff walk, “You’re just trying to get on any way you can. (Ottavino) is a tough out. Just trying to find a way. Just will yourself to get on base. Fortunately, the boys were able to take care of business afterward.

“I feel we were fortunate that it was still a tie (after the top of the ninth). We could have very easily been down there. We regrouped. You (have) got to move on and find a way to push one across, and Mous came through. That was awesome.”

Joakim Soria, who worked a scoreless top of the 10th, got the win.

Moustakas’ heroics came after the Rockies rebounded from a 2-0 deficit, the product of Yelich’s two-run, third-inning home run. Colorado tied the score in the top of the ninth in an inning that featured a call reversal on an apparent ground-rule double by Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon came to bat after pinch hitters Gerardo Parra and Matt Holliday opened the inning with consecutive singles against Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress.

The Rockies’ leadoff man then one-hopped a ball over the fence down the right field line, a hit that was deemed by right field umpire John Tumpane to have struck the foul line. However, replay showed that while the crevice left by the ball touched the line, the ball hadn’t, and it was ruled foul.

Blackmon followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1, and an error by shortstop Orlando Arcia loaded the bases.

Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly tied the game before Jeffress averted further damage by getting David Dahl to ground out and then striking out Trevor Story.

For eight innings, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Corey Knebel and Josh Hader combined to shut out the Rockies on one hit.

Woodruff, who had made just four starts during the regular season, got the Brewers off to a fast start, facing the minimum nine batters in his three innings. He walked DJ LeMahieu with one out in the first, but LeMahieu was caught stealing.

Woodruff struck out three, then left for a pinch hitter in the last of the third, the inning in which Yelich hit his blast to center field. Lorenzo Cain, who had walked with one out, also scored on the hit to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

Yelich finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Brewers, who finished the regular season with eight consecutive wins, including a victory over the Chicago Cubs in an NL Central tiebreaker Monday.

Ryan Braun also had two hits for Milwaukee.

The Rockies, who were making their first Division Series appearance since 2009, were limited to four hits.

Dodgers 6, Braves 0

In Los Angeles, Ryu Hyun-jin pitched seven dominant innings, Max Muncy hit an early, three-run homer and the Dodgers beat Atlanta 6-0 in their NL Division Series opener.

Picked a surprising Game 1 starter over fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, Ryu delivered in his first postseason start since 2014. The South Korean allowed four singles — all with two outs — struck out eight and walked none.

“He was in control. There was a lot of soft contact,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He was doing what he wanted to do. It was good to see, and we needed that one

The 31-year-old Ryu missed 3½ months of the season with a groin strain and returned Aug. 15 to post a 1.88 ERA in 52⅔ innings.

Dodgers great Sandy Koufax was among those who gave Ryu a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout after his final pitch.

“I’m happy that I was able to keep my promise that I would go full-throttle from the get-go,” Ryu said through a translator.

The Dodgers set franchise and National League records by hitting 235 homers during the regular season, and their tear continued with three more to begin their playoffs. The defending NL champions actually were outhit 6-5 by Atlanta, but the Braves only got singles.

The Braves have lost eight straight series openers in the postseason. They haven’t won a Game 1 since 2001 when they went on to sweep Houston in the NLDS.

Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. struck out twice and went 0-for-4 as the Baby Braves were blanked. This was Atlanta’s first playoff appearance since 2013, when it lost to Los Angeles in four games.

Joc Pederson’s leading shot in the bottom of the first rattled Mike Foltynewicz in his postseason debut.

Foltynewicz gave up four runs and three hits in two innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two. He got out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the first by striking out Yasiel Puig.

Foltynewicz found trouble again in the second. With two outs, he hit Pederson and walked Justin Turner before Muncy sent a 1-0 pitch over the wall in center, making it 4-0.

Enrique Hernandez hit a solo shot with two outs in the sixth off Brad Brach. Pinch hitter David Freese added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Ryu allowed a two-out single to Freddie Freeman in the first.

After that, he retired 12 consecutive batters before a pair of two-out singles to Ender Inciarte and former Dodger Charlie Culberson in the fifth. Puig charged in on pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki’s fly to right field to end the inning. The Braves didn’t advance a runner past second base in the game.

Ryu gave up another two-out single to Ozzie Albies in the seventh. With fans on their feet waving blue towels and the crowd of 50,947 chanting his name, Ryu got Inciarte on a swinging strikeout to end the inning.

Relievers Caleb Ferguson, Alex Wood and Dylan Floro completed the combined six-hitter.