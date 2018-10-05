/

Ex-Lotte skipper Norifumi Nishimura to take over as Orix manager

KYODO – Former Chiba Lotte Marines skipper Norifumi Nishimura will take over as manager of the Orix Buffaloes, sources close to the matter revealed Friday.

Nishimura will replace Junichi Fukura, who announced last week he will step down at the end of the season after what will be the Buffaloes’ fourth straight year finishing with a losing record.

The 58-year-old Nishimura joined Lotte in 1982, and recorded 1,298 hits and 363 stolen bases over 16 seasons as a player before retiring and moving on to coaching duties.

In 2010, Nishimura replaced former Lotte manager Bobby Valentine and led the Marines to the Japan Series championship. He resigned after two consecutive losing seasons, and has been a coach with Orix since 2016.

The Buffaloes, currently fourth in the Pacific League standings, play the SoftBank Hawks later Friday in their last game of the season.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches during his Thursday night shutout of the Hiroshima Carp at Mazda Stadium.
Tomoyuki Sugano throws eighth shutout of season as Giants blank Carp
Tomoyuki Sugano became the first pitcher in 40 years to throw eight shutouts in a season as he and the Yomiuri Giants blanked the Hiroshima Carp 4-0 on Thursday. Sugano (15-8) struck out...
Former Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter protests a call in the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Baltimore in a Sept. 2018, file photo. The club announced his dismissal on Wednesday.
Orioles fire manager Buck Showalter after dismal 47-115 season
The Baltimore Orioles will continue their rebuilding project without manager Buck Showalter and executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette, who were fired Wednesday after the t...
Aaron Judge follows through on his first-inning home run against the A's during the AL wild-card game on Wednesday night in New York.
Yankees cruise past A's in wild-card contest
Aaron Judge got the party started with a two-run homer nine pitches in. By the time Giancarlo Stanton capped the mauling with monstrous drive in his postseason debut, New York Yankees fans alrea...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,