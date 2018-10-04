Capitals raise banner, rout Bruins in opener
Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov tries to keep the puck away from Bruins center Patrice Bergeron during their season-opening game on Wednesday in Washington. | AP

/

Capitals raise banner, rout Bruins in opener

AP

WASHINGTON, – From banner to blowout, the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup defense is off to a rousing start.

After watching the franchise’s first Cup banner ascend to the rafters, the Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals scored two goals in the first two minutes on the way to a 7-0 thrashing of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. T.J. Oshie opened the scoring 24 seconds in and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the first of his two goals at 1:47 to give Washington the fastest first two goals by a defending champion in a season opener in NHL history.

“We scored right away,” Ovechkin said. “After that, they were kind of in shock.”

By midway through the second period, the Capitals chased goalie Tuukka Rask with five goals on 19 shots and ignited chants of “Back-to-back! Back-to-back!” from the fired-up crowd. That’s the chant Oshie started after the victory parade in June, and it was echoing throughout the arena four months later.

“I said it because I believe it,” Oshie said. “We got a lot of guys in here that not too long ago were raising the Stanley Cup above our head. Not a lot’s changed.”

Braden Holtby stopped all 25 shots he faced to improve to 15-2 with four shutouts against the Bruins.

The emotional banner ceremony featured montages from the Capitals’ playoff run and ensuing celebrations and a roar when Ovechkin carried the freshly engraved Cup onto the ice and skated a lap with it. Minutes after Ovechkin kissed the Cup and put it back in its box, he and his teammates blew away any concern about an emotional letdown and began making a statement that they want to win it back.

“We showed we’re not going to give a team easy ways to beat us,” Ovechkin said.

In Todd Reirden’s first game as coach, the Capitals beat the Bruins for the 13th consecutive time, this time without Tom Wilson. Washington’s top-line right winger began his 20-game suspension for another illegal check to the head of an opponent in a preseason game.

Without Wilson, the Capitals’ offense didn’t miss a beat as Ovechkin scored one of four power-play goals, Kuznetsov scored his second on the power play and John Carlson beat Boston backup Jaroslav Halak on a 5-on-3 advantage. Newcomer Nic Dowd joined the fun with a spinning back-hander, and Lars Eller added the exclamation point with the seventh of the night.

The Bruins were not pleased by Eller’s celebration, and winger Brad Marchand instigated a fight with him soon after.

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

Rask fell to 1-11-5 in his career against the Capitals with a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage that are each the second-worst of any opponent.

“I’m out there to give us a chance,” Rask said. “It didn’t happen today. Three soft goals, you’ve got to look in the mirror and go fix it.”

Only two goals came against Halak, whose presence on banner night in Washington was poetic after his performance for Montreal in the 2010 playoffs ended one of the Capitals’ previous best chances to win a championship.

Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

In Toronto, Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game in overtime and John Tavares scored his first goal for the Maple Leafs to help Toronto beat Montreal.

Ducks 5, Sharks 2

In San Jose, John Gibson made 31 saves, Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:58 to play and Anaheim spoiled Erik Karlsson’s debut with the Sharks.

Canucks 5, Flames 2

In Vancouver, rookie Elias Pettersson scored on his first shot in his first NHL game as the Canucks beat Calgary.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (right) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks during the second half at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
NFL suspends Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks indefinitely
The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges. Kendricks was suspended unde...
Kei Nishikori hits a return to Benoit Paire in second-round action at the Rakuten Japan Open on Wednesday.
Kei Nishikori prevails in second round against Benoit Paire at Rakuten Japan Open
Kei Nishikori was everywhere. Whether it was the left side of the court, the right side of the court or near the net, for large stretches it seemed like wherever Benoit Paire hit the ball, Nishi...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory during the award ceremony of last year's Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in October 2017. This year's race will take place on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton eyes normal title at Japanese GP after 'strangest day' of career
Lewis Hamilton will be looking to restore normal service at the Japanese Grand Prix after being gifted a controversial victory by Mercedes in Russia last weekend. But the runaway Formula...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov tries to keep the puck away from Bruins center Patrice Bergeron during their season-opening game on Wednesday in Washington. | AP

, , ,