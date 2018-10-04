Giants manager Yoshinobu Takahashi to step down after season: owner

Yomiuri Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi on Wednesday said team manager Yoshinobu Takahashi will step down at the end of the season.

The Giants, 65-71-5 through Tuesday, are currently locked in a battle with the Yokohama BayStars for the third and final spot in this year’s CL Climax Series.

Takahashi, 43, took the reins for the Giants in 2016 as successor to Tatsunori Hara, whose 12-year tenure included seven Central League pennants and three Japan Series titles.

In his first year in charge, the Giants finished second in the CL before being knocked out by the BayStars in the opening round of the Climax Series.

The Giants missed the playoffs last year after finishing the season with 72 wins, 68 losses and three ties.

Takahashi spent all 18 years of his professional career with Yomiuri. He doubled as a batting coach and outfielder in his final season in 2015.