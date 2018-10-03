Yosuke Ideguchi out with knee ligament injury

Greuther Fuerth midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been diagnosed with ligament damage to his right knee, the German second-division side said Tuesday.

The 22-year old sustained the posterior cruciate ligament injury in a 1-0 away win over Dresden Dynamo on Sept. 30 and left the pitch 30 minutes into the match at Gluckgas Stadium.

Coach Damir Buric said on the club’s website that the team is very sad to have lost the player to such a serious injury, but the Bundesliga 2 side did not reveal any further details.

Ideguchi moved to Greuther Fuerth on loan from English Championship club Leeds United in August. He joined Leeds in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka but was immediately loaned out to Spanish team Cultural Leonesa on a six-month deal.

At the conclusion of his loan spell in Spain, he moved on to Greuther Fuerth.