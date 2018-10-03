Yosuke Ideguchi out with knee ligament injury

Kyodo

MUNICH – Greuther Fuerth midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been diagnosed with ligament damage to his right knee, the German second-division side said Tuesday.

The 22-year old sustained the posterior cruciate ligament injury in a 1-0 away win over Dresden Dynamo on Sept. 30 and left the pitch 30 minutes into the match at Gluckgas Stadium.

Coach Damir Buric said on the club’s website that the team is very sad to have lost the player to such a serious injury, but the Bundesliga 2 side did not reveal any further details.

Ideguchi moved to Greuther Fuerth on loan from English Championship club Leeds United in August. He joined Leeds in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka but was immediately loaned out to Spanish team Cultural Leonesa on a six-month deal.

At the conclusion of his loan spell in Spain, he moved on to Greuther Fuerth.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Fan throws cabbage at under-fire Aston Villa manager
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by an unhappy fan before the team's match in England's second-tier League Championship on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it sums up ...
Referee Ovidiu Hategan intervenes between Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos (second from left) and Nacho and CSKA Moscow’s Kirill Nababkin in Tuesday’s Champions League match in Moscow.
Misfiring Madrid stumbles again
Real Madrid is having trouble scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer on the team. His new club, Juventus, did just fine without him on Tuesday. For the first time in more than a decade...
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo competes against Napoli in a Serie A match on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
Woman accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009, files lawsuit
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the cri...

, ,