NFL suspends Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks indefinitely
RENTON, WASHINGTON – The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges.

Kendricks was suspended under the personal-conduct policy, said league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

A suspension had been anticipated since his guilty plea in early September.

Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. It was a controversial signing since Kendricks had pleaded guilty in federal court only days earlier.

Kendricks has started two of the three games he’s played with Seattle and played a significant amount of snaps at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks. He had six total tackles and a sack in each of the past two games.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had been given advance word from the league each week about Kendricks’ availability but he hinted Monday this could be the week something may happen, saying, “Tomorrow’s a big day for that.”

“I think he’s really good. We’ll miss him if he doesn’t get to play with us but while we have him, we’re going to continue to work him.”

Federal prosecutors said Kendricks used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Prosecutors said his co-defendant, Damilare Sonoiki, was paid $10,000 in kickbacks in the scheme from 2014-2015, as well as receiving perks such as tickets to Eagles games and tagging along to a music video shoot or nightclub appearances.

Kendricks is not expected to be sentenced until January.

The loss of Kendricks leaves Seattle with questions at that linebacker spot. Wright is still not fully back from his knee surgery in late August, although there is an outside chance he could be ready this week. Seattle also used Austin Calitro and rookie Shaquem Griffin at the position earlier in the season.

