Fan throws cabbage at under-fire Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by an unhappy fan before the team’s match in England’s second-tier League Championship on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone,” Bruce said after Villa’s 3-3 draw against Preston. “Certainly for someone like him, I’m surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.”

Villa, which was relegated from the Premier League in 2016, has won just one of its last 10 games in all competitions, and is in 12th place in the 24-team Championship.