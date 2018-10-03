Fan throws cabbage at under-fire Aston Villa manager

AP

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him by an unhappy fan before the team’s match in England’s second-tier League Championship on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone,” Bruce said after Villa’s 3-3 draw against Preston. “Certainly for someone like him, I’m surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.”

Villa, which was relegated from the Premier League in 2016, has won just one of its last 10 games in all competitions, and is in 12th place in the 24-team Championship.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Misfiring Madrid stumbles again
Real Madrid is having trouble scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer on the team. His new club, Juventus, did just fine without him on Tuesday. For the first time in more than a decade...
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo competes against Napoli in a Serie A match on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
Woman accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009, files lawsuit
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the cri...
Kazuki Nagasawa (left) beats Kashiwa Reysol defender Daisuke Suzuki to score the 1-1 equalizer for Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium on Sunday.
Shinzo Koroki lifts Reds in rainy win over Reysol
Shinzo Koroki's brace led surging Urawa Reds to a 3-2 home win against Kashiwa Reysol in the J. League first division on Sunday. Urawa's third straight win lifted them to sixth place on ...

, ,