Kei Nishikori prevails in second round against Benoit Paire at Rakuten Japan Open

Kei Nishikori was everywhere. Whether it was the left side of the court, the right side of the court, or near the net, for large stretches it seemed like wherever Benoit Paire hit the ball, Nishikori was there to meet it.

Before long, they were meeting at the umpire’s chair after yet another victory by the Japanese ace in this matchup against the Frenchman.

Nishikori defeated Paire 6-3, 7-5 in their second-round meeting at the Rakuten Japan Open on Wednesday afternoon at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Nishikori fared better than countryman Yoshihito Nishioka, who fell against Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Nishikori raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Paire found his footing. Nishikori was able to hold on to win 6-3, but soon found himself down 3-0 early in the second set.

“I started off insanely well,” Nishikori said. “Then it was kinda of up and down and it got dangerous.”

He went on another spurt of dominant play, winning the next five games and eventually taking the set 7-5 to advance.

“I was able to play aggressively, but I also had to be careful in the second set,” Nishikori said.

Nishioka had entered the tournament riding the high of capturing his first career ATP title just a few days earlier.

Kyrgios sent him tumbling back down to earth in their matchup.

The 23-year-old Mie Prefecture native gave a game effort, but was at times overwhelmed by the strength behind Kyrgios’ shots.

“For this match, I just focused on my service game,” Nishioka said. “When he makes these huge serves, I can’t do anything. So the first thing was to focus on my service game, and if I had a chance, try to break his service game. But he hit great second service twice. Actually the last one, I had a chance, but I didn’t make it.”

The match was Nishioka’s first since his victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Shenzhen Open final on Sunday, which gave him his first victory on the ATP Tour. Nishioka was making his third appearance at the Rakuten Japan Open and suffered his third first-round defeat.

Kyrgios, who won the tournament in 2016, fired off powerful serves one after the other, some hitting their mark and some not. The world No. 27 finished with 20 aces and four double faults.

While the mercurial Australian had a few lapses of focus on otherwise easy shots, he sent more than a few booming forehands Nishioka’s way. He briefly lost his cool in the third game of the second set, hurling his racket to the ground, but remained otherwise mostly in control.

Nishioka hit three aces and had a first-serve percentage of 72 during the match. He induced a few long rallies by getting to shots and charging the net effectively, to the delight of most in the stands.

“I just tried to focus on my first service and just tried to not hit any easy shots,” Nishioka said. “When he has time, he can do anything, he can make a huge forehand or a drop shot, he can do anything he wants.”

Kyrgios earned the first break of the match in the fifth game of the first set to go ahead 3-2, but Nishioka broke right back in the next game and then held serve to go up 4-3. They went back and forth until Kyrgios broke again in the 11th game and then served out the set.

The second set was tightly contested with both players holding serve. Nishioka had a chance to break for the set in the 12th game after a Kyrgios double fault left him a point away. He wasn’t able to take advantage and Kyrgios won the next point to send it back to deuce and took the next two, sending the set into a tiebreak with an ace.

The Australian won three of the first four points in the tiebreak before going on to wrap up the win.

“I had a chance, but I didn’t make it,” Nishioka said. “Maybe it’s going to help me for next time I play against him.”

In other singles matches, Australian teenager Alex de Minaur defeated France’s Gilles Simon 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 while South Africa’s Kevin Anderson was a 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 winner over Australia’s Matthew Ebden.