Daiki Tanaka named FIBA Asia Champions Cup MVP
Alvark Tokyo guard Daiki Tanaka is seen in action against Iranian opponent Petrochimi in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup final on Tuesday in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Tanaka scored 28 points in the Alvark's 68-64 defeat. | FIBA

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Alvark Tokyo guard Daiki Tanaka received FIBA Asia Champions Cup MVP honors on Tuesday after helping the defending B. League champions place runner-up at the prestigious eight-team tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Iranian club Petrochimi defeated Tokyo 68-64 in the final, with Tanaka keeping the Alvark in the title hunt with a team-best 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting. Tanaka matched Petrochimi center Meisam Mirzaeitalarposhti for the game-high scoring output.

Tanaka averaged 15.4 points and 4.0 assists in five tourney games. Alvark big man Alex Kirk, who contributed 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds, was also named to the all-tournament team.

Reigning league champions from eight Asian nations participated in the tourney.

Petrochimi overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter, using a decisive 18-2 run in the second stanza.

Seiya Ando poured in nine points and newcomer Milko Bjelica added seven for Tokyo, which opens its B. League campaign on Saturday against the visiting Sunrockers Shibuya.

