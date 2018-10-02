Naomi Osaka breezes past Danielle Collins in China Open second round

Naomi Osaka thrashed unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 in just 53 minutes on Tuesday to saunter into round three of the China Open.

Not to be outdone, China’s in-form Wang Qiang continued her hot streak with a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of Latvia’s 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko, the 12th seed, required treatment on her left arm during the match, but this was still a hugely impressive display from Qiang in front of her home crowd.

The 20-year-old Osaka, faces 10th seed Julia Goerges next in the Chinese capital.

Osaka’s reputation is growing fast and organizers on Tuesday said that she has booked her place in the season-ending WTA Finals Singapore for the first time.

Osaka said on Tuesday following her hammering of Collins that her coaching team had been trying to keep her qualification for Singapore secret from her.

“Before someone told me I had to get to the semis here, then I think they thought I would have felt relieved, then maybe I wouldn’t have been as motivated,” the world No. 6 said.

In the men’s draw, top seed Juan Martin del Potro called for treatment by a physio but was mostly comfortable in beating Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-2 in his opener.

Also safely into round two is third seed Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated American Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-3.