Tigers release infielder Tsuyoshi Nishioka

The Hanshin Tigers have cut infielder Tsuyoshi Nishioka following an injury-hampered six-year stint with the Central League club, the 34-year-old former major leaguer revealed Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, Nishioka said the club notified him on Monday that he was not part of its plans for next season.

Nishioka joined the Tigers in 2013 and had his most productive season in his first year with the club, batting .290 with 144 hits and 44 RBIs.

His playing time in later seasons was limited by injuries, the most serious of which was a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2016.

The shortstop and second baseman played just 23 games this season, recording a career-low .132 batting average.