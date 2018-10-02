New Kangaroos skipper Greg Inglis suspended after drunk-driving charge

New Kangaroos skipper Greg Inglis has been suspended for two games after being caught drunk driving just hours after his appointment, the National Rugby League said Tuesday.

Inglis, 31, was charged with drunk driving and speeding on Monday, shortly after he was handed the captaincy over main rival Boyd Cordner.

The suspension means he will miss the Kangaroos’ matches against New Zealand and Tonga later this month.

“Australian coach Mal Meninga and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg agreed on the sanction,” the NRL said in a statement.

“They said it was important to uphold the principles of the RISE values (respect, inspire, selfless, excellence), adopted by the Kangaroos.”

The statement said that the Queenslander had accepted their decision.

Inglis earlier Tuesday acknowledged he made “a stupid mistake” but refused to stand down from the captaincy, saying it was up to the NRL to decide if he can retain the armband.